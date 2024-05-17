BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, May 16

Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate for the Ambala parliamentary seat Varun Chaudhary today said the BJP-led central government muzzled the people’s voice in their own country.

Chaudhary was in Panchkula city to conduct a door-to-door poll campaign and public meetings.

He campaigned in the Sector 7 and 11 markets, the vegetable market in Sector 20 and other places. He was joined by ex-Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan accompanied him at a jan sabha in Sector 26. Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said people were not able to raise their voice in their own country. “Our voice is muzzled by the BJP-led central government. Nobody's issues were being resolved, be it farmers or businessmen. In fact, no one takes note of grievances of people who resort to agitations and keep sitting at protest sites.”

“The current state government has failed to allot government flats to people. They have ignored the people completely,” he said.

Chaudhary discussed local issues, including that of the dumping ground, and said the government was dumping garbage within and near residential areas despite collecting waste collection charges. He also discussed the bad quality of drinking water in the region.

He said the people should raised their voice against the Centre’s failures.

