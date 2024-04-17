BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Malhotra

Chandigarh, April 16
The BJP “Sankalp Patra” or manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls promises to further strengthen the country’s foundation, party city unit president Jitender Pal Malhotra said today.
The Sankalp Patra has been prepared keeping in mind what the future of India will be like, he said during an event.
He said the BJP top leadership has prepared the Sankalp Patra keeping three important points — strengthening social infrastructure, physical infrastructure and digital infrastructure, while reiterating guarantee of upliftment of the four sections — youth, poor, farmers and women.
BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon said PM Narendra Modi has guaranteed to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roads and air travel in the country and make the youth self-reliant.
At the same time, free ration to 80 crore people, facility of Ayushman Bharat scheme, Jan Dhan scheme, houses for four crore poor and Samman Nidhi for farmers will continue “with Modi’s guarantee”, he said.
