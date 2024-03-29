BJP neglecting PGI: Bansal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has accused the BJP government of neglecting PGIMER by not recruiting healthcare staff at the premier hospital of northern India.

“To provide good health facilities in a hospital, there is a need for nursing staff along with doctors. But neither the recruitment of Chief Nursing Officers is happening here, nor the recruitment of other nursing staff. As a result, there are only 7 nursing staff for 250-300 patients,” the Congress leader said. “These conditions are worrying because this increases the workload on existing staff to such an extent that they also become stressed. In recent days, cases of suicide by staff have also come to light at the PGI. Why is an institution like PGIMER being neglected?” Bansal said.

