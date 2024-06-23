BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

The city Congress has termed the objection submitted by the BJP to the proposed 19.44% hike in electricity tariff before the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) today as a grand drama to allegedly befool people and hide its anti-Chandigarh conduct. The Congress has already filed their objection to the hike.

Reacting to a BJP statement in connection with the power tariff released here today, Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson, Chandigarh Congress, alleged that a petition seeking an increase in the tariff was filed by the Electricity Department at the behest of the BJP, which is still not able to digest its resounding defeat in the city. “The department has not been able to answer the query of the Congress as to what was the tearing hurry to file the petition just two days after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results. The petition filed on June 6 lacked substance as it was not accompanied by any credible audit of the accounts of the department,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson said by vehemently opposing the provision of 300 units of free power to certain consumers, the BJP exposed its anti-middle class and anti-poor stand.

He assured the city residents that the Congress would make special provisions to fulfil the promise of free 300 power units without affecting other sections of the society in any way.

