 BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

HOUSE MEET Landscaping, high-mast lights on Sector 25 premises part of upgrade

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

The cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 11

Amid objections by the opposition BJP, the city Municipal Corporation House today cleared a proposal to upgrade the Sector 25 cremation ground into a fancy one at a whopping Rs 7.08 crore.

Damaged lockers at the cremation ground.

In a presentation given in the MC House by a consulting firm, it was shared that fancy white and lilac flowers would be put up on the premises. Mounds will be built and landscaping of the area will also be done.

Varied views

The expenditure on horticulture work is a wastage of money. Why do we need mounds or fancy flowers at the cremation ground, which is a sombre place? — Harpreet Kaur Babla, BJP councillor

The crematorium’s condition is bad. The place where family, friends bid final adieu to their near & dear ones should be pleasant. — Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Cong councillor

There is a plan to put up leaf-shaped roof and ambience lighting. It has also been planned to have a donation wall where names of donors will be written. Shaloks of Hindu and Sikh faiths will be written on special walls. High-mast lights and solar panel will be part of the revamp. Besides, various other works will be carried out.

Raising the issue, BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla said the expenditure on horticulture work was wastage of money. “Why do we need mounds or fancy flowers at the cremation ground, which is a sombre place?” she asked.

Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, another BJP councillor, said, “I recently inspected the cremation ground and found only little repair work is required. It does not need a total revamp. A committee should be formed to inspect the area. This agenda should be deferred.”

Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, also a BJP councillor, said, “It is an already existing structure. Why does it need huge amount of Rs 7 crore? No building is to be built. Only renovation is to be done. Visitors only want basic facilities, not fancy things on such occasion.”

BJP councillor Harjeet Singh said it was amusing that while AC halls meant for prayers, which were inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher a few years ago, remained closed for want of security guard and there were plans to revamp the crematorium.

However, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Congress councillor, said, “The condition of the cremation ground is bad. It needs a complete revamp. The place where family and friends bid final adieu to their near and dear ones should be pleasant.”

Other Congress and AAP councillors supported the agenda, rejecting BJP councillors’ demand for forming a committee to deliberate over the works needed to be done.

The MC agenda read though the cremation ground has basic infrastructure with 25 sheds, children burial ground, sitting area, locker rooms and toilets, it is in dire need of renovation and upgradation to ease the performance of last rites by the kin of deceased.

“The problems of water logging, inadequate parking, inadequate sitting space, deteriorated locker room, depressed pathways and haphazard landscaping are required to be addressed. The heritage structure of Arya Samaj pyre also needs to be rejuvenated. The cremation ground premises also need to be made differently abled friendly,” it added.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

