BJP organises silent protest in Chandigarh against Emergency

Chandigarh, June 27
The BJP today organised a silent protest against the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975. They protested at the Sector 37-24-23-36 roundabout, in which a large number of workers participated along with pradhans from all mandals of the district.
Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra condemned the Congress and alleged that those who killed democracy were today citing the Constitution. The BJP is the only party which knows how to present the side of the people in democracy and protect the Constitution, he said.
Ravi Rawat, district unit president, said, “We all should be aware of our rights and our Constitution.” District general secretaries Krishnakant and Vaibhav Prasad, district deputy pradhan Kulmeet Sodhi and party workers participated in the protest.
