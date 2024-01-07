BJP picks core group, ex-MP Jain misses out

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 6

Two-time MP Satya Pal Jain has once again failed to find a place in the rejigged city BJP Core Group, announced by newly-appointed city party chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

Not in the loop Satya Pal Jain says he will express his views to party high command only and not in public

Sources say it has been the norm to consult senior leaders before naming core group, but he was not kept in loop

The development has come as a blow to Jain, an aspirant for the BJP Lok Sabha ticket from Chandigarh. MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Anup Gupta, Malhotra, former city party presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood, vice-president Rambir Bhatti and general secretaries Hukum Chand and Amit Jindal have been included in the group.

Besides, party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, city party incharge Vijay Rupani and general secretary (organisation) Manthari Srinivasullu have been named as special invitees.

When contacted, Jain said, “I will express my views to the party high command only and not in public.” Sources close to him said it had been the norm to consult senior leaders before naming the core group team and office-bearers, but the matter was not discussed with him.

Malhotra said, “It is a collective decision of the party and not just his.” Previously too Jain was not included in the core group announced by then president Sood, but was in this body till Tandon was heading the party. The city BJP is reportedly divided into four groups each led by Kher, Tandon, Sood and Jain, but the leaders deny any “groupism”.

The main contention among them has been the party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from the city. Other than this, the leaders also want to have their say in deciding councillor and mayoral candidates during elections to the city Municipal Corporation.

This time, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta has also thrown his hat in the ring. He has become more active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Gupta was recently in news for inviting prominent people from various walks of life to dinner meetings.

