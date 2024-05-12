BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

BJP national president JP Nadda has held a meeting with former MP Satya Pal Jain, who is yet to be seen campaigning for party Lok Sabha election candidate Sanjay Tandon, at the party office in Sector 33.

Jain, one of the contenders for BJP ticket from city’s parliamentary constituency, has “apprised Nadda of his position” during the meeting yesterday.

Tandon and Jain, who both had been ticket contenders even in the previous Lok Sabha elections, have their “own differences”. The two have rarely been seen sharing a dais or jointly holding any political event. There continues to be ambiguity whether Jain will hit the ground or not in the coming days. —TNS

#BJP #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha