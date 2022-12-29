BJP remembers supreme sacrifice of Sahibzadas

Chandigarh, December 28
On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, the city BJP organised the “path” of Sri Sukhmani Sahib with the help of the chairman of the Chandigarh Coordinating Committee of all gurdwaras, Sardar Tara Singh, and Sardar Tejwant Singh Gill, president of Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 34.
The “path” was organised to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, both sons of the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
On this occasion, a “kirtan jatha” recited Gurbani. The inspiring story of the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas was told by a “kathawachak”.
BJP president Arun Sood, a former president and co-in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Tandon; Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and members of the organising committee were present on the occasion.
Sood said the sacrifice made by Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh for the protection of religion was supreme and incomparable in history. At such a young age, the Sahibzadas refused to change their religion and chose the path of sacrifice.
