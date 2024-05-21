BJP saves its tainted leaders, even honours them: Kumari Selja

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, May 20

Political parties are putting in their last-ditch efforts to woo voters during the final days of campaigning for the General Election. All parties — the BJP, INLD, JJP and Congress — have resorted to holding door-to-door campaigns. They are set to hold their concluding roadshows on May 22 as a final show of strength.

BJP Ambala candidate Banto Kataria addresses a meeting in Panchkula.

Selja speaks for Chaudhary:

While other parties are set to hold roadshows on May 22, Congress Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary was joined by the party’s Sirsa candidate, Kumari Selja, during a public gathering in Raipur Rani Block today.

Selja said, “People have shown trust and support for us. We are confident of winning both Ambala and Sirsa seats.”

She lambasted the BJP and said the party saves its tainted leaders and even honours them. She also raised questions about the Centre Government’s Agniveer scheme. She said it was not justified for the army as well as the youth.

The local Congress brigade said that apart from this, they visited Naya Gaon, Naggal, along with Sukhdarshanpur, Shyamtu and Khetarpal villages. They said they were focusing on holding small gatherings to garner support.

BJP focuses on booths

On the other hand, the BJP, which started its programmes in early April, is focusing on booth-level activity to ensure a proper system on May 25. It had already organised roadshows and rallies in Raipur Rani and Panchkula city in April and early May.

BJP district president Deepak Sharma said, “We have already held programmes with national president JP Nadda and CM Nayab Singh Saini in the district. We have started holding door-to-door campaigning now.”

On Sunday, the party leaders covered Barwala and Sector 15, among others. Today, they covered the residential and market areas of Barwala, Doon area, Bataur village, and Raitan area of Pinjore, among others.

Sharma said, “We will also hold a final roadshow in the presence of candidate Banto Kataria in Kalka on May 22.”

INLD roadshow tomorrow

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) district urban president Manoj Aggarwal said the party leaders held door-to-door campaigns in Bhareli, Sultanpur, Khatola, and Naya Gaon in Barwala villages. “It is time to focus on small gatherings and meetings with people. We will carry out canvassing in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Budhanpur Village, and adjoining areas tomorrow. We have also decided to hold a roadshow on May 22, which will begin in Kalka, go to Pinjore, and cover Panchkula and Barwala areas,” he said.

JJP campaigns door to door

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Panchkula assembly segment president Sushil Garg said the party is holding door-to-door meetings. “The small activity in local areas has been going on for 7-8 days. We have already visited Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 14 and 15 along with Abheypur village, among others. We will cover areas of Sector 21, Maheshpur and Sector 9, among others, today. While party candidate Dr Kiran Punia is holding activities elsewhere, her son Kanishk Punia has decided to fill her shoes.”

