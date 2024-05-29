BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Equating 56 unfulfilled promises of the BJP’s manifesto of 2019 with “56-inch chhaati”, Congress candidate Manish Tewari said today that he gave the previous manifesto 0/56 marks. He claimed none of the 56 promises made by the BJP in 2019 could be properly fulfilled.

Tewari today presented a 56-point “chargesheet” against 10 years of “non-performance” of the city BJP.

Even though Kirron Kher was the sitting MP at that time, the Congress attacked BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon, saying “Sanjay Tandon ka score 0/56” as he was the Chandigarh BJP president at that time.

The BJP’s “report card” released by the Congress reads, “Is it the 2019 Lok Sabha election Sankalp Patra or list of the BJP’s jumlas? Sanjay Tandon’s BJP had released a manifesto with 56 promises, but not even a single one has properly been fulfilled by the party.”

Congress candidate Manish Tewari offers a garland to a mechanic during the election campaign at motor market in Sector 28, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari

“Where is the citizen charter? No public darbar was organised as the MP remained in Mumbai. Why did you not bring Metro to the city in 10 years? Why could the issue of 62,000 CHB houses not be resolved? Why were ownership rights not provided to colony residents? The issue of construction outside the ‘lal dora’ was also not fixed. Your score card is zero out of 56,” said Tewari.

“Instead of admitting it, they called a press conference of mayors, among whom was a ‘bhagoda’, to list ridiculous achievements. The BJP did nothing. Number 56 seemed to have been taken from ‘56-inch chhaati’,” added the former Union minister, taking a dig at the rival party.

“They promised health insurance and pension to journalists. Did they fulfil this promise?” he added to buttress his point. He reiterated the manifesto was just an old wine in a new bottle. Old promises had been recycled and tried to be sold again.

On former MP Pawan Bansal not joining the party’s campaigning, Tewari said, “Bansalji has extended his support and the entire Congress is unitedly fighting.” Senior AAP leader Prem Garg, who was also present there, said, “Why Anil Masih has not been arrested so far. The BJP is saying frivolous things like we are going to bulldoze Ram Temple if come to power. Is it possible?”

‘BJP circulating fake exit poll messages’

The Congress leader has alleged that the BJP has created fake messages regarding exit polls that bear the logo of a private TV news channel. “Till last phase of polling is done, any exit poll results cannot be released. These are fake exist polls circulated online by the BJP. That is why I say a vote for the BJP is a vote for Anil Masih,” he added.

Dares Tandon for debate tomorrow

Even though Tewari has been asking Tandon for a debate over the city’s issues right since he started his campaigning, he has now fixed a date for the same. “If you accept my challenge for a debate, let me know till 8 am on May 30. I will wait for you at Press Club till 11 am,” said Tewari referring to Tandon.

