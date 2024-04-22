Chandigarh: ‘BJP set to face more intense heat from voters than severe summer’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Senior Congress leader and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency today told BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon that time will tell who was living in a fool’s paradise.

“Ibtidai ishq hai, rota hai kya, aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya,” Tewari remarked in a jibe at Tandon, adding that the battle and the final countdown had just begun and the verdict would be delivered on June 4.

“Not just Mr Tandon, all BJP candidates are going to face the heat of voters, which will be more intense and severe than the summer heat, over the deliberately forgotten promises like 20 crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh each in bank accounts of all Indians,” the former Union minister remarked while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises.

Responding to a question about Tandon saying that Tewari was living in a fool’s paradise over his claims that INDIA will win the elections, the former minister said not just the independent and neutral observers were saying that the BJP’s decline was imminent, even the party’s internal surveys were saying the same thing and that was why they had stared pressing the panic button.

“It is indeed quixotic that a gentleman, Tandon, who never contested even a ward election is making predictions about the mythical electoral success of the BJP,” he added in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Tewari had an interaction with the residents of the city in Sector 29, focusing on the matters concerning the area. He was accompanied by Chandigarh Congress Committee president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, senior AAP leader Chander Mukhi Sharma, city Congress general secretary Rajiv Moudgil and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Tewari told residents that Chandigarh needed a comprehensive and overall fresh development plan which would address new needs of the city. He appreciated the support being extended to him by people.

Earlier in the day, he conducted a ‘padyatra’ in the Mauli Jagran area and interacted with people there. While appealing for their vote and support, he also enquired about the problems they were facing and assured to resolve them. He also promised regularisation of houses built outside Lal Dora, a long-pending demand of the residents.

Two ex-councillors join congress

Chandigarh: The Congress on Sunday received a short in the arm when two ex-councillors Naresh and Sunita Devi, and Kishan Lal, who contested as an Independent candidate and got 1,300 votes from Bapu Dham, joined the party. They joined the party along with their supporters in the presence of HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, and Manish Tewari, INDIA bloc candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. All those who joined the Congress claimed that they were impressed with the candidature of Tewari and working of Lucky under whom the party had progressed a lot, stated a press statement. TNS

