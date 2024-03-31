BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

A few days after the Election Commission got “Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar” name plates removed from houses in Maloya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today started a campaign to install them in the entire city.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra started a campaign to install name plates from his own Sector 21 house. Malhotra said, “In the coming days, such name plates will be seen on homes, business establishments and offices of the BJP leaders and workers and residents supporting the party.”

According to Malhotra, those who install name plates would do so voluntarily and not under anyone’s pressure. More than five thousand people, who installed such name plates, had done so with their consent.

He further claimed, “There is a one-sided wave of the BJP in Chandigarh. People are enthusiastic about making the saffron party win. The BJP is getting this success because of the development work done by it and schemes launched for the public.”

Malhotra said, “Workers are running contact campaigns to make people aware about party’s public welfare schemes at the booth level. Along with this, preparations are also going on for celebrating the foundation day of the BJP on April 6.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP