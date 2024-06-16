BJP takes dig at AAP, Congress over freebies

Chandigarh, June 15

Taking a dig at AAP and the Congress, the BJP today said both parties should first fulfil their “revdi” promises made in the states ruled by the two parties.

In a press statement issued today, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “There is no LG in Punjab. Rather than doing petty politics over a false promise of free water in Chandigarh, the Aam Aadmi Party should first give Rs 1,000 to women of Punjab. It was their poll promise in the state Assembly elections in 2022. They have failed to fulfil the promise of freebies in Punjab. Both are levelling false allegations against the UT Administrator.”

Also attacking the Congress over this issue, Malhotra said, “In Himachal Pradesh, Congress Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had promised to give Rs 1,500 to women before the state Assembly elections. While the Congress has failed to fulfil this promise till now, Congress MP Manish Tewari is pushing for freebies in Chandigarh.”

