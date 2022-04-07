BJP to win Haryana Assembly poll with clear majority: Sambit Patra

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra today said the party would form the government in Haryana by winning an absolute majority in the Assembly elections in 2024.

Patra, who was addressing the ‘Panna Pramukh Sammelan’ of Ambala City Assembly constituency at the Police Lines ground, said, “The BJP is people’s party. For BJP workers, power is only a medium of service. In our party, even a ‘Panna Pramukh’ can become the Prime Minister and a booth president can become national president one day. However, if you don’t have a Gandhi in your name, you can’t become the president of the Congress.”

Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, Ambala unit president Rajesh Batoura and other leaders addressed the gathering.