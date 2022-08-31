BJP Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat starts Punjab visit from Mohali

Mohali, August 30
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today began his Punjab visit from Mohali.
The minister met leaders of the Road Sangharsh Committee outside the District Administrative Complex and assured them of speeding the resolution of their demand for an appropriate compensation for the land acquired for the Bharatmala project. He was accompanied by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, former minister Tikshan Sood, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma, Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and local BJP leader Sanjiv Vashisht.
Addressing the media near Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Shekhawat did not rule out the possibilities of changes in the state BJP for the betterment, but said at present, there was no need.
Though Sekhawat did not name Balbir as the probable BJP candidate for the Anandpur Shahib LS seat, sources said Sidhu might be a probable candidate in the 2024 elections. Commenting on BJP’s future plans in the state, Sekhawat, BJP in charge of Anandpur Shahib, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies, said, “There is no reason for a change in the organisational structure of the Punjab BJP immediately, but it was possible in the coming days. To strengthen the organisational structure, changes should take place from time to time. I am not going to comment on the changes in the near future or later, but everything will be done to strengthen the party in the state.”
Sidhu had mobilised a large number of councillors, leaders, Panch and Sarpanches at the event. Sidhu and his brother, Mayor Amarjit Singh, joined the BJP recently.
