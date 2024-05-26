BJP videos slam Congress for scam-hit term

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The city BJP today launched two videos to attack the Congress and criticise its campaign “Haath badlega halaat”. The videos show corruption cases involving the party.

Releasing the videos during a press conference, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the Congress, which was claiming that it would change the situation of the country, was dreaming in a fool’s paradise.

“The Congress has already changed the situation of the country by its misrule and string of corruption cases. How can people forget a number of scams, including 2G, Commonwealth, coal, land and what not? They have already changed the “halaat” by putting the national security at risk, be it the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack or bomb blasts which were a routine during the Congress rule.”

Malhotra also attacked Manish Tewari, the Congress candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, for “failing to do works of people in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib”.

