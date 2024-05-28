BJP’s 10-year tenure in Chandigarh only known for failures, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the 10-year tenure of the BJP will be known only and only for its failures. Hooda said the BJP government had proved to be a failure on every front, which included controlling inflation and unemployment, giving fair crop prices to farmers, providing legal protection to citizens and encouraging participation of Dalits and backward and deprived classes in various processes.

“Instead of asking for votes from the public, this government should seek forgiveness from them. They should atone for their mistakes instead of campaigning for elections,” he stated.

Hooda, who was here today to campaign for Congress candidate Manish Tewari, addressed election meetings in Sector 37 and 56, Hallo Majra and Indira Colony.

He said the Congress contested the elections in Haryana with full strength and the encouraging results of these elections would be revealed on June 4. He expressed hope that the people of Chandigarh would also teach a lesson to the BJP this time because this government had ruined 10 years of Chandigarh.

“The BJP has lost the right to seek votes from the people of Chandigarh because it has not kept even a single promise, whereas the Congress keeps whatever promise it makes. This time every promise made by the party in its manifesto will be implemented,” he promised.

Hooda was accompanied by senior Haryana MLAs Aftab Ahmed, Bharat Bhushan Batra, besides Chandigarh Congress unit president HS Lucky.

