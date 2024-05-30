BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala equates Arvind Kejriwal roadshow to corruption

Chandigarh, May 29
BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala today said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in support of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party’s joint candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh is not a roadshow, but ‘more of a show of corruption, misconduct and malpractice’.
Shehzad along with local BJP’s media in-charge Sanjeev Rana addressed a press conference in this regard at the BJP office, Kamalam, today. The BJP national spokesperson said in Punjab, the AAP and Congress were abusing each other and making serious allegations, but as soon as Kejriwal entered Chandigarh, the script of his speech changed. Shehzad called it the ‘Delhi script’.
