BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

Mohali, May 23

BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, Dr Subhash Sharma, unveiled his vision document (the Sankalp Patra) for the all-inclusive development of the constituency today. Sharma vowed to make Anandpur Sahib a tourism hub, besides ensuring direct air connectivity to the USA, Canada, Australia and the UK. He said, “Apart from making Mohali a hub of the international IT industry, bringing a big industrial project to Anandpur Sahib would be on my wish list.”

“Apart from the development, eradicating the drug menace and making Anandpur Sahib free of gangsters is on top of my priority,” he added.

He said to promote sports in Mohali, a volleyball and football sports academy would be established, and Kharar would be developed as the world’s largest e-sports arena. Dr Sharma said a central university will be set up in Ropar. He said, “Thousands of vacancies in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and National Fertiliser Limited (NFL) at Anandpur Sahib will be filled as soon as possible. The road from Anandpur Sahib to Banga will be widened to accommodate four lanes.”

Dr Sharma said a bridge would be constructed over the river Sutlej at Sri Chamkaur Sahib, which would connect Machhiwara with Balachaur. He also announced that at Nawanshahr, a government medical college and a skill development centre would be established. He added that the incomplete construction of the Kandi Canal would be completed. Talking about Balachaur, he said the limited road routes of the Balachaur assembly segment would be expanded and connected with the railways.

“A big hospital will be established at Balachaur for the local populace,” he said. “In Balongi and Mohali, the kuccha nullah would be made pucca and the drinking water problem would be solved. Also, after studying all technical aspects, the defunct sewage system of Kharar that has become a headache for all will be laid afresh,” he added.

