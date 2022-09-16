BJYM to celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada'

Chandigarh, September 15
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will celebrate the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Seva Pakhwada”.
The morcha has planned various events for the 15-day event. Local BJYM local president Vijay Rana, at a press conference held today, said the event would begin on September 17 with the birthday of PM Modi and continue till October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.
On the first day, blood donation camps will be organised. A plantation programme will be organised on the birth anniversary (September 25) of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the founder of Antyodaya.
