Dera Bassi: Blast as unexploded shell hammered, man injured

Mohali, February 3

A 45-year-old man of Chandiala village in Dera Bassi was seriously injured in a low-intensity blast at home while he was hammering an unexploded shell on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Lakhwinder Singh, received injuries and fractures on all four limbs in a bid to scavenge copper and bronze from the remnants of the shell to sell it as scrap. The victim, who was rushed to a hospital, is unfit to record his statement so far.

Police write to defence authorities The police have requested the military authorities concerned to fence the periphery with barbed wiring so as to restrict access to trespassers, as it is close to dense habitation. —Dr Darpan Ahluwalia , ASP, Dera Bassi

The police said village residents search for metal parts and unexploded shells on defence land, around 80 acres, near Chandiala village and Ghaggar river where officials of the Field Ammunition Depot, Lalru, dispose of or demolish unserviceable ammunition in pits by way of controlled explosions. Village residents, later, look for remnants from these pits to sell these off in scrap.

An outreach camp was held today to spread awareness on hazards associated with the practice. Police and Army officials heard the concerns of people and sought suggestions.

The police said a day after the blast, village residents were again seen scavenging scrap from the pits.

At the time of diposing of unserviceable ammunition, defence officials intimate the district administration, the police and the village sarpanch, who make an announcement to restrain people from going to the defence land during that particular period of time.

#dera bassi #Mohali