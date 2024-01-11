Blast at caterer’s store leaves 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

A 34-year-old man died while two were seriously injured in an alleged LPG cylinder blast in the storehouse of a caterer at Teedan village near New Chandigarh today. The roof of the single-storey storehouse collapsed in the blast. It is situated near a residential area.

A couple of cylinders were removed from the debris after the explosion, the police said.

Local residents said such was the intensity of the blast that the iron gate of the building was flung away to a few feet and landed in front of a nearby building.

Deceased Neeraj Kumar, a migrant worker, lived in the building. He succumbed to severe injuries in the head and legs. He, along with two others, were rescued from the debris of the collapsed building and rushed to the hospital.

Panic gripped the area as local residents ran helter-skelter apprehending more blasts. The catering business is owned by a Chandigarh businessman, Neeraj Narang, who was not present at the spot, the police said. A fire engine from Kharar was rushed to the spot.

Mullanpur Garibdas SHO Satinder Singh said, “The blast took place in a godown around 3:30 pm. The statements of victims are yet to be recorded.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali