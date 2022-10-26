Blaze at Kurali rice mill destroys Rs 30 lakh material

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

A major fire gutted a rice mill in Kurali, damaging material worth Rs 30 lakh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which took around four-five hours to control the fire.

The incident was reported around 1.30 am at Laxmi Rice Mill, owned by Vijaypal Bansal. The flames, which engulfed the building and damaged most of its parts, was doused early in the morning.

DM’s order defied, 6 booked

Six persons were booked for defying the orders of the District Magistrate related to bursting of crackers.

Nine minor incidents of fire were reported from different parts of the city. Fire incidents were reported from Phase 1, Phase 2 and other areas. In all these cases, fire was brought in control in time.

