Blocked sewer issue to be resolved soon, says Mohali Mayor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu today instructed officials to complete the construction of road in Phase 5 before monsoon. Sidhu was accompanied by Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kamal Garg at the site.

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has installed sewer pipeline on the Phase 5 road. Now, this road is being commissioned. The road from Phase 11 till here has already opened for the traffic.

Sidhu said with the installation of the pipeline, the problem of blocked sewer in Mohali would be solved completely. The road was being constructed over the sewer pipeline, Sidhu added.

The old sewer pipeline of Mohali was completely blocked, said Sidhu. The new road was also constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Sidhu added. The Municipal Corporation SE, Harkirat Singh, XEN Harpreet Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.