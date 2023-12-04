Chandigarh: Blood donors, kin treated to carnival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The Blood Bank Society organised its annual carnival for blood donors at the Community Centre in Sector 37 on Sunday. The event aimed at expressing gratitude to blood donors and their families for their life-saving contribution to the humanity.

The carnival, a festive affair, offered a plethora of activities and treats, all free of charge for donors and their families. Attendees enjoyed camel rides and engaged in various games with exciting prizes up for grabs. A number of NGOs had set up stalls, adding a philanthropic touch to the event.

Tambola was a big draw. The festivities were enriched with scrumptious treats such as golgappas, ice creams and candy floss. Generous contributions from businesses adorned the event with additional delights.

The carnival also featured a blood donation camp, reinforcing the core mission of the Blood Bank Society. Young volunteers and members of the society manned the stalls, ensuring the smooth flow of activities.