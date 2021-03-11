Blood reports with fake stamps, 2 held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The UT police have nabbed two persons who used to cheat patients at the PGI by providing them blood reports bearing fake stamps of laboratories at a higher price. Three stamps bearing fake addresses were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Nemi Chand, alias Rahul (32), a resident of New Chandigarh, and Sunil Kumar (40), a resident of Nayagaon. The police said they were verifying whether the blood reports provided to the patients were also fake or it was just the stamps on them that were fake.

The police had a tip-off on the suspects, who were taking money from people to get blood reports from private labs without any delay. They used to get the information about the patients who wanted to get blood tests done following which they reached the spot and collected the blood samples.

Cops laid a trap by sending a decoy customer, Constable Deep Kumar, who met the two suspects and was assured of getting the blood test reports at the earliest.

The constable gave four currency notes of Rs 500 denomination after which a team led by Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sector 11 police station, nabbed the suspects.

The police said three fake stamps of non-existent laboratories were recovered from the suspects. While two stamps had the address of shop number 2, Khuda Lahora, another had an address of Sector 11. Both addresses were found to be fake, said the police.

During an investigation, it was found that the two suspects were not employees of any laboratory.

Investigations revealed that several PGI staff members were in constant touch with the suspects. “We are going to scrutinise the call detail records (CDRs) of the suspects to establish if they were in contact with some PGI staff members who used to provide them information about the patients wanting to get blood tests done,” said a police official.

A case under Section 420 and 511 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police remand.