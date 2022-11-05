Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Students of class III to VIII visited the office of The Tribune and came to know about the newspaper and when it was started. They also learnt how the printing machine works. Students were all ears as the press officer delivered a speech. The trip sprouted good memories in their minds.
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Secondary-40
The Disaster Management Club and NSS wing of the school held a mock drill on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The endeavour was to prepare students for any natural calamity. The students were informed about the evacuation plan so that they can use it at the time of need. As soon as the long bell was heard, the students and their respective teachers reached the safe place as per the evacuation plan.
SGGS Public School, Sec 35-B, Chd
The school organised a webinar on a theme, 'Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation'. The event was held in association with Punjab National Bank and the NSS wing.
NSS volunteers and students of classes VIII to X were encouraged to develop a corruption-free India. The event followed a question-answer session.
Manav Rachna International, Mohali
Gairat Kahlon of grade II brings glory to the school by winning the final of Hyundai National Inter-School Golf Tournament at Bengaluru.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...
Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march
Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held