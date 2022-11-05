Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Students of class III to VIII visited the office of The Tribune and came to know about the newspaper and when it was started. They also learnt how the printing machine works. Students were all ears as the press officer delivered a speech. The trip sprouted good memories in their minds.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Secondary-40

The Disaster Management Club and NSS wing of the school held a mock drill on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The endeavour was to prepare students for any natural calamity. The students were informed about the evacuation plan so that they can use it at the time of need. As soon as the long bell was heard, the students and their respective teachers reached the safe place as per the evacuation plan.

SGGS Public School, Sec 35-B, Chd

The school organised a webinar on a theme, 'Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation'. The event was held in association with Punjab National Bank and the NSS wing.

NSS volunteers and students of classes VIII to X were encouraged to develop a corruption-free India. The event followed a question-answer session.

Manav Rachna International, Mohali

Gairat Kahlon of grade II brings glory to the school by winning the final of Hyundai National Inter-School Golf Tournament at Bengaluru.