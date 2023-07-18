Blue Bird, Panchkula

A hands-on training to make students and staff aware of cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, choking, vertigo, fits, etc, was organised by the Red Cross Society at the school. Live demonstrations with the help of dummy patient and students were performed on the occasion.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The new student council of the school was sworn in during an impressive investiture. The newly elected members pledged to hold the values and principles of the school and fulfill their roles with responsibility and integrity. Nikshay and Kashvi from class XII were nominated as Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. Harsimar Walia and Prapti Chada were elected Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl, respectively.

Sharda Sarvhitkari Model, Chd

Experts from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services were invited to give a demonstration. They came with professional fire safety equipment to sensitise the staff and the students to the life saving and rescue techniques in case of fire incident.

PML SD Public, Sector 19-C

Students of the school carried out a cleanliness drive in which each and every student from classes 1 to 8 took part. Teachers too participated in the drive. Some students cleaned their classes while others formed different groups to collect dry leaves and twigs from the lawn and dumped them in the compost pit.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

Students of classes X-XII attend an interactive session on 'Finding your Ikigai and the Art of Risk-Taking' by renowned neurosurgeon Jaideep Thakur. The US neurosurgeon had students hooked to their seats as he spoke about finding the purpose of their lives. Students asked a number of questions during the session.

Satluj World, Dera Bassi

Five students of the school witnessed the launch of Chandrayaan-3 at Sriharikota. The students were selected to visit the ISRO centre through a space science quiz conducted by Holy Blood Education Services. Students were introduced to different types of rockets and satellites. They also visited famous locations like rocket museum, Chennai Institute of Technology, planetarium and Science City.

