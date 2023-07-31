BLV Blasters clinch Sher-e-Punjab Cup

Mohali, July 30
An overall performance helped BLV Blasters beat Agri King's Knights by seven wickets and win the 1st edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today.
In the title clash, Knights posted 150/9 in 20 overs. Chasing an easy task, Blasters' Kuwar Pathak scored unbeaten 52 off 35 balls, studded with nine boundaries to help the side log an easy win. His innings was supported by Dhir (41 off 18 balls, five boundaries and two sixes).
The winning team was awarded Rs 25 lakh, while the runners-up team took Rs 15 lakh. Pathak was adjudged Man of the Match, while Sanvir Singh was named Man of the Series and got Rs 5 lakh along with a tractor sponsored by Agri Kings.
PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, "We are proud to have a successful game. The crowd enjoyed the games. We are thankful to BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his support." Earlier, noted Punjabi singers Jasbir Jassi and Harbhajan Shera enthralled the fans.
