BLV Blasters lift Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

In a stunning show of comeback, BLV Blasters retained the title of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup by logging a four-wicket win over Trident Stallions at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Harnoor Singh Pannu (83), who recently shifted to Punjab from Chandigarh and was former U-19 World Cup winning opener, remained the top man for the Blasters.

However, it was Harpreet Brar who posted 19 off 6 balls, with three sixes, to help the side achieve the total with two balls to spare. Chasing 204-run target, Blasters posted 205.

In a high-drama clash, Blasters lost quick wickets of Taranveer Singh Randhawa (10) and Naman Dhir (16). The side was down to 62/2, when Pannu and Anmol Malhotra showcased their strength by raising a 108-run partnership. Malhotra (58 off 33 balls) was caught by Aryaman Singh off Gurwinder Singh Bhullar.

However, Pannu went on to score 83 off 52 balls, to ensure less pressure on Brar to finish the game. Bhullar claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Gurnoor Singh took two.

Yet another excellent batting performance helped Stallions to post 204/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Salil Arora’s unbeaten blistering 78-run innings remain the highlight of the match. He was involved in three important partnerships.

The Stallions opened with Prabhsimran Singh and Abhay Choudhary. The duo gathered 14 runs before Choudhary (10) was trapped by Aradhya Shukla. Aditya Pratap Singh (25) failed to defend a stunner by Simranjeet Singh Gharu and lost his wicket at the team’s total of 61. Thereafter, Arora and skipper Prabhsimran gathered the courage and raised a 45-run partnership for the side. Prabhsimran was playing at 50 off 31 balls, before getting caught by Harpreet Brar off Gharu.

Ramandeep Singh then joined Arora and the duo raised another important partnership of 47 runs. Shukla helped Blasters to get the breakthrough as he took Ramandeep at 22. Thereafter, Arora alone helped Stallions to a respectable total. Shukla (2/40) and Gharu (2/27) shared wickets.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali