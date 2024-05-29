BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 28

One person died and two others were seriously injured when a speeding BMW hit their bike at the Lohgarh light point around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Sahib of Moradabad in UP) died while Pabhat residents Sumit and Rajvir were seriously injured. The car driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.

Tribune photo

Eyewitnesses said the BMW with a Himachal Pradesh registration number was coming from Patiala side and hit the trio on the bike while they were turning towards Pabhat side.

The brother of one of the victims, Gursewak, said as the car hit the youths the bike was flung in air and hit a truck.

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while the bike was badly damaged.

The trio were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur where doctors declared driver Sahib dead. Police are investigating the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur