BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Zirakpur, May 28
One person died and two others were seriously injured when a speeding BMW hit their bike at the Lohgarh light point around 11 pm on Wednesday.
Sahib of Moradabad in UP) died while Pabhat residents Sumit and Rajvir were seriously injured. The car driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.
Eyewitnesses said the BMW with a Himachal Pradesh registration number was coming from Patiala side and hit the trio on the bike while they were turning towards Pabhat side.
The brother of one of the victims, Gursewak, said as the car hit the youths the bike was flung in air and hit a truck.
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while the bike was badly damaged.
The trio were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur where doctors declared driver Sahib dead. Police are investigating the matter.
