Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Chandigarh, October 19

As many as 116 properties are up for grabs. The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of residential as well as commercial properties located in sectors.

An official of the CHB said bids were invited for 28 residential units on a freehold basis and 88 commercial properties on a leasehold basis. Bidders can visit the board’s website for more details.

The built-up dwelling units would be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit, and GST would not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit.

The participants could visit the official website to understand the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposits and e-bids, he said. The terms and conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price could be downloaded from the website.

To submit e-bids, prospective bidders were required to get registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature were prerequisite to participate in the e-tender process, he said.

The auction process will start tomorrow. Aspirants will be able to submit their bids online till November 16 by 10 am and the auction will be held the same day.

Bids can be submitted on the e-tendering website https://etenders.chd.nic.in.

The board has made it clear that a person above 18 years of age living in any state of the country can participate in this e-tendering process. NRIs can also make bids.

The official said stickers had been pasted on each of the built-up unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different locations to facilitate inspection by the prospective buyers. The location of each of the unit on Google map, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on website www.chbonline.in. He said days have been specified for inspections of the units as commercial units on leasehold basis can be inspected every Wednesday and residential units on freehold basis every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

