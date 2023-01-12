Boards come up in Punjabi language at Mohali shops, banks

Mohali, January 11
In a shift from the norm, some stores, banks and multinational outlets have started using Punjabi language along with English and Hindi on their banners and overhead mast.
Certain shops in Phases 7 and 3B2 have put up flex boards in Punjabi to establish their presence in the market. A multinational food outlet and two private banks have their banners splashed in Punjabi in Phase 3B2 market.
Shopkeepers say they felt it was a good idea and went ahead with it. People have appreciated the initiative, they say.
Swarn Chaudhary, executive president, Mohali Senior Citizens Association, says: “It is a welcome decision to lend local flavour to the market. Moreover, this will encourage the younger generation to learn the language.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, at a state-level event to mark ‘Punjabi Language Month’ at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, had asked people to put up signboards on private and public buildings across the state in the language.
Mann had urged people to make sure all signboards prominently displayed Punjabi with other languages before International Mother Tongue Day, which falls on February 21. — TNS
Will inspire youth
