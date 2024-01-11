Bodies on tracks: Two days on, GRP clueless about culprits

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

Two days after the badly mutilated bodies of two youths were found on the railway tracks near Chilla village, the Government Railway Police (GRP) are clueless about the culprits and the motive of the crime.

The victims were identified as Rajkamal and Manish, who were natives of UP and putting up in Jagatpura and Chanalon, Kurali. They were reportedly employed in an industrial unit in Chanalon.

Kin of the deceased have reached here and given their consent for the postmortem examination, which will be held tomorrow.

A case was registered at the Sirhind railway police station.

The police had informed that there were injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on the chest, head and arms. Blood was found on the roadside near the railway tracks and it seemed that the bodies were brought in a vehicle.

