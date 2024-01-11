Bodies on tracks: Two days on, GRP clueless about culprits

Mohali, January 10
Two days after the badly mutilated bodies of two youths were found on the railway tracks near Chilla village, the Government Railway Police (GRP) are clueless about the culprits and the motive of the crime.
The victims were identified as Rajkamal and Manish, who were natives of UP and putting up in Jagatpura and Chanalon, Kurali. They were reportedly employed in an industrial unit in Chanalon.
Kin of the deceased have reached here and given their consent for the postmortem examination, which will be held tomorrow.
A case was registered at the Sirhind railway police station.
The police had informed that there were injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on the chest, head and arms. Blood was found on the roadside near the railway tracks and it seemed that the bodies were brought in a vehicle.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...