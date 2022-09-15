Body found in Mohali, cops suspect foul play

Mohali, September 14

The body of an unidentified man, possibly a migrant labour, was found under mysterious circumstances in an open area near the bridge on a stretch leading from the Airport Road to TDI City here today. The police suspect it to be a case of murder.

The body bore an injury mark on the head and strangulation marks on the neck.

A passerby noticed the body and informed the police. A liquor bottle was recovered nearby. A forensic team was called in. The police took the body into their possession and sent it to the hospital.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man from Ratia, Haryana, was found dead in the basement of a closed GBP Group building on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway in Zirakpur.

The deceased had been identified as Jitendra Kumar, the police said. Radhe Shyam, security guard deployed at the project site, GBP Centrum, saw the body in the morning and informed the police.

ASI Satnam Singh said after receiving information, they took the body into custody. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi. The kin of the deceased had been informed and further action would be taken on their arrival, cops said.