Body found near railway tracks

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: An elderly man was found dead on the railway tracks near Dhakoli on Friday morning. The police sent the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. The police will keep it there for the next 72 hours for identification. TNS

Boy booked for beating up man

Chandigarh: Umesh Kumar (32), a Maloya resident, alleged that a 16-year-old boy beat his brother Manoj at the Poultry Farm chowk here on August 18. The victim, who suffered injuries, was admitted to the GMCH-32. The victim has been apprehended and later released on bail. A case under Section 324 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Youth attacked with knife

Chandigarh: Rohan (19), a Dadu Majra resident, alleged that Kavi, Mukkadar, Karan, Arjun and Rishi ran away after attacking him with a knife near a house in Dadu Majra Colony here on August 15. The complainant suffered injuries on the left leg. A case under Sections 147, 149, 324, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Biker hurt in road mishap

Chandigarh: A Raipur Khurd resident, Jaibir Singh (47), alleged that a truck driver, Manish Shrimali of Rajasthan, hit his motorcycle at the Airport light point here on August 18. The complainant, who suffered injuries in the mishap, was admitted to the GMCH-32. The truck driver was arrested and later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

IGU feeder tour - 2022 kicks off

Mohali: The North Zone IGU Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour 2022 kicked off at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club. As many as 87 golfers from various parts of the country participated in the first round. BS Gill, president, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, stated that the course was the only golf course in the region where children of all age groups could practice and take their learning on the range straight to the course. Despite heavy rains, the greens were in perfect conditions, said Showkat Maqbool, Director, Forest Hill. TNS

City judokas bring laurels

Chandigarh: Local judoka Sunil won a bronze medal in the ongoing Senior National Judo Championship at Lucknow. Sunil and another local judoka Fardeen now qualify for the National Games 2022 to be held in Gujarat next month. Both judokas are coached by international medallist and coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. While Sunil’s father is a chef in a hotel, Fardeen’s father is a newspaper hawker and also sells clothes. Sunil used to distribute newspapers and worked as a waiter in marriages to support his family. TNS

Yogasana sports championship

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Yoga Association and Government Post Graduate College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, are jointly organising two-day 38th Chandigarh State Yogasana Sports Championship on August 27 and 28 at the college auditorium. Over 300 yoga players are expected to compete for a berth in the Chandigarh State team for the national championship to be held in October (junior and sub junior) and November (seniors) this year. It is pertinent to mention that top three position holders are given an opportunity to represent Chandigarh in the national yogasana sports championship.