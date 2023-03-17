Bodybuilding events on March 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association will organise the 31st Junior and 34th Senior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding, Seventh Women Fitness and Men Physique Open Weight, Second Classic Mr Chandigarh and fourth Masters Body Building Championships, on March 26, at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32.

The weigh-in for the same will be held on March 25. The championships will be conducted in different weight categories, including 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg,100kg and above 100kg (for senior category and women); 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg and above 80kg (for junior category); below 55kg, 65kg, 75kg and 80kg and above 80kg (for Classic Mr Chandigarh) and above 40kg (for masters).