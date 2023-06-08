Bodycams for staff at grain market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

In order to further improve sanitation, hygiene, market fee collection and curb encroachment at the grain market in Sector 26, the State Marketing Board has taken a slew of measures.

Rupesh Kumar, secretary, State Agriculture Marketing Board, Chandigarh, stated market committee staff, including mandi supervisors, auction recorders, gatekeepers and e-NAM workers, deputed in the mandi would now wear body cameras during duty hours. The cameras would be arranged by the market committee within 15 days.

Market committee to arrange bodycams to be worn by staff, including supervisors, auction recorders, gatekeepers, e-NAM workers, within 15 days

Entries of agricultural produce containing relevant details to be made in registers at entry/exit gates 24x7; an app to be developed in month

Administrator, market committee, to visit mandi twice a week and submit comparative report to secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board

He asked the market committee to ensure entries of agricultural produce containing relevant details in registers at entry/exit gates 24x7 and depute adequate staff. “These entries will subsequently be made through an app, as and when it is developed,” he said.

For the development of the app, the administrator, market committee, said: “The app for recording the arrival, auction and all other entries relating to the sale/purchase of agricultural produce should be developed within a month.”

The order further mentioned the administrator, market committee, would visit the mandi at least twice a week and submit a comparative report regarding arrivals and market fee collection along with a ground report on sanitation work and encroachments to the secretary, State Agricultural Marketing Board. These reports should be accompanied by photographs. It was mentioned the administrator would also listen to grievances of people working in the mandi and take prompt action.