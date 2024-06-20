Bomb hoax at SBSI Airport

Mohali, June 19
Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh along with several other airports of the country got a bomb threat email at 4:50 am, which turned out to be a hoax.
Police personnel and a bomb-disposal squad combed the airport for around two hours, after which the flight operations resumed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report