Bomb hoax at SBSI Airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh along with several other airports of the country got a bomb threat email at 4:50 am, which turned out to be a hoax.

Police personnel and a bomb-disposal squad combed the airport for around two hours, after which the flight operations resumed.

#Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh