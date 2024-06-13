Bomb hoax at Sector 32 institute in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 12
The Mental Health Institute in the GMCH-32 today received a hoax bomb call.
The e-mail was sent by user ID “Adam Lanza”. After the threat mail was received at 9:40 am, the building was got vacated and the area sealed.
Police officials, fire officials, dog squad and anti-bomb squad reached the spot and combed the complex. The cyber cell is verifying the source of the email and the IP address from where it was generated, the police said.
Meanwhile, security has been increased in the area. The police carried out checking at vulnerable places.
