Bomb hoax in Mohali school

Mohali, February 26
Panic spread among the parents of the students of a private school in Phase 7 when a rumour of a bomb in the school started gaining ground in the afternoon.
The school premises were vacated and the police, including the bomb disposal squad, forensic team and sniffer dogs were pressed into action.
Mataur SHO Naveenpal Lehal said the police reached the spot and the entire school was checked. Nothing was found and the police were investigating the matter, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...