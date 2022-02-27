Bomb hoax in Mohali school

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 26

Panic spread among the parents of the students of a private school in Phase 7 when a rumour of a bomb in the school started gaining ground in the afternoon.

The school premises were vacated and the police, including the bomb disposal squad, forensic team and sniffer dogs were pressed into action.

Mataur SHO Naveenpal Lehal said the police reached the spot and the entire school was checked. Nothing was found and the police were investigating the matter, he said. —