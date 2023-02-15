Bones in veg thali at GMSH-16 canteen, probe underway

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The UT Health Department has launched an investigation into a recent complaint received regarding non-vegetarian food being served in a vegetarian thali at the canteen and fast food joint in GMSH, Sector 16. The canteen had been leased out by the department to a group, which had been running it for the past 30 years.

According to the complaint, a customer found chicken pieces and bones in the paneer gravy of the thali. The department ordered collection of a sample in the presence of the complainant and a food inspector. The sample has been sent for testing.

The canteen contractor was called in for an explanation. He claimed it was an act of mischief by some unidentified persons. The department has promised appropriate action in the matter after receiving the test report.