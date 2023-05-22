‘Bonsai World’ comes up in Botanical Garden

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

On the eve of World Biodiversity Day, UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated “Bonsai World” in the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, here, today. It was established by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, UT.

About bonsai Bonsai is one of the beautiful art forms of growing plants. It is usually associated with Japan but originated in China. It is a miniature of big tree made by applying several techniques. This technique includes heavy crown pruning, root pruning and wiring.

Under the mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the UT Administration innovatively influences the behavioural change of people by various programmes.

In this series, the department established the Bonsai World by assemblage of about 74 different bonsai plant species up to 35 years of age.

The word bonsai is formed by combination of two Japanese words ‘Bon’ means shallow pan and ‘Sai’ means plant, which rendered as the pot or tray planting.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Chief Wildlife Warden, UT, said: “This garden is a place where plants are grown and displayed for research, education and awareness. The Bonsai World will add another attraction to the garden, which is already visited by approximately 3,000 persons every day”.