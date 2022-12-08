Book Jio for relinking snapped lines sans nod: Panchkula MC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

The Municipal Corporation has asked the police to register an FIR against Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited for reconnecting the snapped mobile phone lines without paying dues and without seeking permission from it.

Confirming the same, MC Deputy Commissioner Deepak Sura said after the MC had disconnected the Jio’s lines, the company had connected the lines without paying dues or seeking permission.

It is pertinent to mention here that an MC team had disconnected the connections of companies which did not deposit the fee for mobile lines and towers in the city. The firms included Jio, Fastway and Connect.

Sura had told these companies that cases would be registered against the firms which would reconnected the lines without paying the dues or without taking permission.

The MC had issued notices to these companies many times to clear dues running into several crores and remove illegal infrastructure.

Sura said defaulters would not be spared under any circumstances.

He said some other companies too had reconnected the lines snapped by the civic body. FIRs would be lodged against those companies within one or two days. The MC Deputy Commissioner said companies at fault could lose their licence as well.

