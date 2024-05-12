Book on climate change issues released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The debate and the consequences of climate change have taken the centre stage over the past 30 years, with rising global temperature and the consequent ecological damage it has unleashed, said climate change lawyer Jatinder (Jay) Cheema.

He was speaking at the release of his book "Climate Change - The Policy, Law, and Practice". It was launched by Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, here today.

Published by Thomson Reuters, the book provides the readers with a holistic view on the climate and the challenges it faces, as well as global responses towards finding solutions to arrest the change.

Cheema said: "It is an effort to consolidate all the legal frameworks pertaining to climate change, adaptation, resilience and mitigation under one publication..."

