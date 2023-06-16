Book on contribution of four generations of soldiers unveiled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

A new book, “Creed of Valour and Sacrifice”, that chronicles the contribution of four generations of soldiers was unveiled here today.

Authored by Col Ranbir Singh, a recipient of the Vir Chakra and veteran of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, it spans 120 years of relentless service to the Indian Army by his family, now based here.

“Our family has the distinction of having fought in the North-West Frontier Province in 1897 and early 1940s, in Burma against Japanese from 1942-46 during World War-II, against Pakistan during 1947-48, 1965 and 1971 and in Sri Lanka with the Indian Peace Keeping Force,” Col Ranbir Singh said.

The family’s tryst with soldiering began with Risaldar Narain Singh, joining the 6th Bengal Cavalry (now 18 Cavalry) in 1869. His son Brig Sukhdev Singh went on to be decorated with the Military Cross in WW-II and the Vir Chakra at Zojila Pass in 1948.

Brig Sukhdev’s three sons - Capt Bharpur Singh Kang, Col Jasbir Singh Kang and the author - were the third generation. Capt Bharpur’s son, Karminder Singh, the fourth generation, was martyred in Sri Lanka in 1989.

“Love for the Indian Army and the nation runs in our blood. The book is a tribute to all those who have been serving the nation by donning the uniform generation after generation,” the author said.

The book also reproduces old notes and letters of the author’s forefathers written by them during their campaigns, data obtained from units in which they served, battlefield maps and illustrations. The foreword has been written by Lt Gen HS Panag, former GOC-in-C of the Northern Command and Central Command.