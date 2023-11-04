Booking cancelled at last minute, hotel, online portal fined

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Goa-based hotel and an online booking platform to pay Rs 35,000 as compensation to a city resident for causing mental agony and harassment to him and also to pay Rs 7,000 as costs of litigation.

In his complaint, Vineet Marwaha, a resident of Mani Majra, stated that he had booked a hotel, Essence Retreat, at Goa from December 26-30, 2021, through Goibibo website on October 23, 2021, by paying Rs 10,432.

He alleged that on December 23, 2021, he was informed by a Goibibo representative that the booking had been cancelled as the hotel was not operational and hence the room was unavailable. Accordingly, they refunded Rs 10,432 to him.

Disappointed with the act of the opposite parties (OPs), he checked the status of the booking online and found that the same rooms in the hotel were available on the given dates, but at a higher price of Rs 27,207. He alleged the act of OPs, the hotel and the online booking portal, was deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

In its reply, Make My Trip (India) stated that it is merely an intermediary and a facilitator between the complainant and the hotel and the concerned hospitality service provider i.e. Oyo. It was not liable for cancellation or the increase in the rates and hence, there was no deficiency in service on its part.

The hotel management did not turn up and was proceeded against ex parte.

After hearing of the arguments, the commission directed the OPs (hotel and online booking platform) to pay Rs 35,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and also pay Rs 7,000 as costs of litigation.