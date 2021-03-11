Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

In a blow to the city Congress, its sitting councillor Gurcharanjit Singh joined the BJP today. He is the second Congress councillor to join the saffron party after the MC elections in December 2021. Earlier, Harpreet Kaur Babla had jumped the ship.

Now, the BJP has the maximum number of councillors in the MC House. Of the 36 votes, the saffron party has 15 (14+ MP’s vote), AAP has 14, Congress 6 and the SAD 1.

The number will be crucial for the mayoral poll next year. The councillors and the MP, ex officio member, vote in the mayoral elections.

Councillor Harpreet Kaur’s husband Babla is said to have played an important role in bringing Gurcharanjit on board. It is being said more councillors may join the BJP in the coming time. “After getting impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I joined the BJP,” said Gurcharanjit.

City BJP president Arun Sood said, “This is ghar wapsi for him. He was earlier with the BJP and due to some reasons, had joined the Congress before the poll and won. Even when he was a Congress councillor, the Mayor visited his ward and got many works done there.” Hallo Majra and the Behlana area fall in his ward.

MP Kirron Kher, who was also present on the occasion, said, “Whether you are BJP worker or not, come to us, we will get works done in your ward. Development is our main focus.”

