Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

A resident of Teur village, Manish Kumar (26), who worked as a bouncer, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne youths at Chando Gobindgarh village in Kharar this afternoon. The assailants shot him in the head at point blank range.

The police said the victim was returning home from a gym in Kharar. Eyewitnesses said the assailants were waiting for Manish near the road. The killing is suspected to be a fallout of more than eight-year-old tussle between two groups of bouncers over supremacy in the area.

Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu said, “Manish was involved in an attempt-to-murder case in Chandigarh and a couple of others registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali. A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified assailants.”

He had been attacked earlier also and is said to have received threat calls, said residents of his village.

Meanwhile, an accused in the bouncer Amit Sharma murder case, Gagan posted on social media that he would avenge Manish’s death. Amit Sharma, alias Meet, was shot dead outside a temple in Saketri in broad daylight on May 8, 2017. Meet was shot 11 times as he was leaving the temple with his mother around noon. A case of murder, criminal conspiracy and offences punishable under the Arms Act was lodged against Sonu Shah, Gagan and Surjeet. They were involved in a gang war with the Amit Sharma group in Mohali in November 2016 when around 70 rounds were fired at each other. Later, Meet was arrested in the case.

As the assailants shot dead Manish in Kharar, SSP Sandeep Garg, at a press conference in Mohali, was listing out the achievements of the police force in the run-up to the LS elections. With polls round the corner, it will be a big challenge for the police to maintain law and order situation in the district in the wake of the bouncer's murder, which is a fallout of group rivalry.

Saketri murder case

An accused in the bouncer Amit Sharma murder case, Gagan posted on social media that he would avenge Manish’s death. Amit was shot dead outside a temple in Saketri in broad daylight on May 8, 2017. Sonu Shah, Gagan and Surjeet were booked in the case. They were involved in a gang war with the Amit group in Mohali in November 2016 when around 70 rounds were fired at each other. Later, Meet was arrested in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali